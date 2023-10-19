Angus Young Net Worth 2023: What Is The AC/DC Legend Worth?

Angus Young, the iconic lead guitarist of the legendary rock band AC/DC, has made an indelible mark on the world of music. As of 2023, this rock legend's net worth stands at an impressive $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has been the journey of this rockstar from his early days to the present?

Born Angus McKinnon Young on March 31, 1955, in Glasgow, Scotland, Angus was the youngest of eight children. The Young family relocated to Sydney, Australia, in the 1960s, where Angus's musical journey began. Initially learning to play the banjo, he soon transitioned to the guitar, with his first Gibson SG becoming a staple of his performances. This passion for music was a family affair, with several of the Young siblings showcasing their musical talents.

The Rise Of AC/DC

LONDON - 1st AUGUST: Australian rock band AC/DC posed in a studio in London in August 1979. Left to right: Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

In the early 1970s, Angus and his brothers Malcolm and George played in the Marcus Hook Roll Band. However, it was in 1973 that Angus and Malcolm co-founded AC/DC, a band that would become one of the world's best-selling artists with over 200 million records sold. Their hits like "Highway to Hell," "You Shook Me All Night Long," and "Back in Black" have become anthems for rock enthusiasts globally. Their album Back in Black, released in 1980, alone accounts for 50 million of those sales, making it the second highest-selling album ever.

Angus Young is known not just for his exceptional guitar skills but also his energetic stage performances. His signature schoolboy uniform and the iconic "duck walk" have made him a standout figure in rock. This unique stage presence and his unparalleled guitar skills earned him the 24th spot on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists" list. Moreover, in 2003, Angus and his AC/DC bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their legacy in the annals of rock history.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Axl Rose and Angus Young of AC/DC. Perform at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Away from the limelight, Angus Young has led a relatively private life. He married Ellen Van Lochem in 1979 after a whirlwind romance. A notable aspect of Angus's personality is his teetotaler lifestyle. While his bandmates indulged in alcohol, Angus preferred chocolate milk or coffee. In a touching gesture, he donated $19,260 to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario in 2019. It honored his brother Malcolm, who tragically passed away from dementia in 2017.

The Legacy Continues

DONINGTON, UK - JUNE 11: A view from the stage showing the audience as Angus Young of AC/DC performs on stage at Download Festival on June 11, 2010 in Donington, UK. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns)

While AC/DC faced challenges, including lineup changes and the passing of key members, Angus Young's commitment to music remained unwavering. The band's resilience is evident in their continued success, with albums like The Razors Edge in the 1990s and Black Ice in 2008 achieving multi-platinum status.