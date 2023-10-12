LeBron James Voices Support For Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

LeBron James has become the latest celebrity to voice his support for Israel amid their ongoing conflict with Palestine and the militant group Hamas. "The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread hate, racism, and antisemitism," LeBron wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, he's not the only athlete backing Israel. Floyd Mayweather has sent a private jet filled with supplies to Israel amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Palestine. Sources told TMZ that Mayweather's plan will land this weekend and contain everything from food to bulletproof vests. While Mayweather will not accompany the flight, it will be staffed by a four-man team of experienced pilots who have worked with Mayweather for a long time.

Read More: Read More: Kylie Jenner Deletes Post Supporting Israel, Mia Khalifa Calls On Journalists To Hold Her Accountable

Israel-Palestine Conflict Latest Updates

Things continued to escalate as Israel declared its intention to "crush and destroy" Hamas. The death toll now exceeds 2600, with Palestinian officials claiming that over 1400 have died in the Gaza Strip, including 450 children. While Israeli planes reportedly dropped flyers telling Palestinian residents to evacuate to "known shelters", the UN reports that at least 10 of these shelters have been struck during bombing raids. Elsewhere, Syrian government media has claimed that Israel has bombed airports in the nation. Earlier in the week, Israel bombed several sites in southern Lebanon as well.

Meanwhile, the US has once again reiterated its support for Israel as the Israeli government announced its intention to launch a ground offensive into Gaza. For many Palestinians, that has sparked fears of indiscriminate killings on the part of Israel. The aforementioned flyers warned residents of Gaza, a majority of whom are under the age of 24, that “Anyone who is near Hamas terrorists will put their lives in danger."

Read More: DJ Vlad Condemns Drake & DJ Khaled For Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict

[via]