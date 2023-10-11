Mary Lou Retton Net Worth 2023: What Is The Famed Gymnast Worth?

Emerging from the modest town of Fairmont, West Virginia, Mary Lou Retton leapt, quite literally, into the hearts of millions. Her meteoric rise as a gymnast is a testament to the combination of natural talent, tireless dedication, and an unbreakable spirit. As she carved her niche in the world of gymnastics, she also amassed an impressive net worth, clocking in at $8 million in 2023, as reported by Fresherslive.

Career Highlights & Accolades

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 1984: Mary Lou Retton of the USA (center) and teammates wave to the crowd following a medal ceremony. During the Women's Gymnastics competition of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games held from July 30 to August 3, 1984. At Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. At left is Julianne McNamara (USA); at right is Michelle Dusserre (USA). (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

It would be hard for any Olympic aficionado to forget the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. That year, the world witnessed Retton's flawless performances. It made her the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics. Beyond this pinnacle achievement, she garnered silver and bronze medals, solidifying her status as a gymnastic legend. Her infectious smile and tenacity made her an American darling. This led to various endorsements, television appearances, and even a special cameo in the movie Scrooged.

Personal Life & Highlights

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton lying on floor w. infant daughter Shayla lying on Retton's back in bedrm. at home. (Photo by Barbara Laing/Getty Images)

Outside the arena, Mary Lou is celebrated for more than her athletic prowess. She's a mother of four, an author, and an inspirational speaker, sharing her journey and encouraging others to chase their dreams. However, life has thrown its curveballs. In 2023, reports suggested that Mary Lou was fighting for her life, showcasing the same indomitable spirit she displayed in her athletic endeavors.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Olympian Mary Lou Retton (left), an official with the "Longines Perfect 10 Moments in Time". Joined famed Olympic coach Bela Karolyi signing autographs for fans. At Macy's at the South Coast Plaza 7/25/03. Retton, along with other Olympians will be voted on by the public for the most exciting moment in USA gymnastics. The winner will be announced during the upcoming 2003 World Gymnastics Championships. In Anaheim, California next month. (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

Various business ventures punctuated Retton's post-Olympic journey. Leveraging her widespread popularity, she endorsed numerous products, made regular television appearances, and even ventured into motivational speaking, thereby further solidifying her financial stature. On the philanthropic front, Mary Lou has been known to support charitable organizations, especially those that promote physical health, fitness, and holistic well-being.