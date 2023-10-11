Pharrell Williams Hears Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” For The 1st Time: Watch

Daft Punk have shared a new installment in their, Memory Tapes, documentary series commemorating the 10th anniversary of their iconic album, Random Access Memories. With the videos, they’ve been sharing interviews with various collaborators from the project, The newest release features Pharrell Williams, and includes his reaction to hearing “Get Lucky” for the first time.

“When they brought me in to write on the album, I thought I was just writing for someone else,” Williams says in the video. “So, in my mind, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m writing this for someone. Okay, I think this is Michael-esque…’ It’s all feeling.” From there he explained that the making of the song took much longer than he expected. “Now I understand the value of taking the time to iron it out, it could be perfection,” he remarked. “That’s the difference between a human and a robot.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Recording artists Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk and Nile Rodgers accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Get Lucky' onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

“By the time the song was done, I didn’t know who was gon’ end up singing it,” he further said. “I didn’t hear it for a year, I forgot what the song sounded like — both of them,” he added, referencing his other song on the album, “Lose Yourself to Dance.” Check out the full episode of Daft Punk's Memory Tapes below.

"Get Lucky" helped earn Daft Punk and Pharrell two Grammy Awards, including one for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song also spent five consecutive weeks at the number-one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. Despite being one of the most renowned electronic music duos of all time, Draft Punk split up in 2021.

