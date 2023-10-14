Luigi’s Mansion 4: Everything We Know Right Now

Luigi is back (hopefully!), and he's ready for another ghostly adventure! The iconic green-clad plumber is potentially set to star in a brand-new escapade, and fans are eagerly awaiting every detail.

Let's delve into everything we've gathered about Luigi's Mansion 4.

What's New In Gameplay?

In the previous installment, Luigi's Mansion 3, we saw the entire Mushroom Kingdom family join Luigi's ghost-hunting escapades. The introduction of Gooigi added a co-op gameplay dimension. But what's in store for the potential fourth game?

There's speculation that this might be the final game in the Luigi's Mansion series (via RetroDodo). Given the recent success of the Mario Bros. Movie, there's a possibility that Mario could join Luigi in this title. This would be a refreshing twist, with Luigi leading the ghost-busting operations and Mario playing a supporting role.

While the core gameplay mechanics are expected to remain consistent, there might be a significant change in the setting. Instead of the familiar mansion, Luigi might be venturing into an entirely different environment.

Rumors And Speculations

One of the most intriguing rumors is that Luigi's Mansion 4 might not be set in a mansion at all. The working title, Apartment of Apparitions, suggests that our hero will be chasing ghosts in a vast apartment complex. While the internet is rife with various plots and speculations, it's essential to take these with a pinch of salt.

There's also a strong indication that Mario might join Luigi in this adventure, alongside familiar characters like E.Gadd and Polterpup. This could potentially be Luigi's last outing in the Mansion series, marking the end of an era.

New Levels And Environments

If the shift from a haunted mansion to an apartment complex is accurate, players can probably expect a different type of level design. These levels might feature modern-day settings, complete with contemporary gadgets. While the method of entering rooms might remain consistent, the overall feel and design of the areas could be more current. There's also the possibility of themed floors, transporting Luigi to various time zones or design styles.

Release Date And Platform

Luigi's Mansion 4 is anticipated to release in Spring 2025, with a price point of around $49.99. There's speculation that the game might launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Historically, the original Luigi's Mansion was one of the titles released with the GameCube, showcasing Luigi's potential as a significant draw for console launches.

FAQ

What is Luigi's Mansion? It's an action-adventure game series where players control Luigi as he hunts and captures ghosts using a special vacuum cleaner.

Is Luigi's Mansion 4 multiplayer? There's a possibility that Luigi's Mansion 4 will feature co-op gameplay, with players controlling both Luigi and Mario.

When is Luigi's Mansion 4 set to release? The game is likely to be released in Spring 2025, but this is not yet confirmed.

Was Luigi's Mansion ever on the Nintendo Switch? Yes, Luigi's Mansion 3 was released on the Nintendo Switch on October 31st, 2019.



In conclusion, while there's a lot of anticipation and speculation surrounding Luigi's Mansion 4, it's clear that fans are in for a treat. Whether it's the potential new setting, gameplay mechanics, or the inclusion of Mario, the next installment promises to be an exciting addition to the series.