7 Celebrities Who Married Their Fans

Celebrities are now more accessible than ever, thanks to the dawn of the internet era and the rise of social media. Remember when running into your favorite celebrity felt like hitting the lottery? Now, you can just go on social media and drop a comment or even slide in their DMs. A few lucky fans have met celebrities organically and gone on a date or two.

Due to the demands, pressure, and unpredictability of fame, celebrities may still be hesitant to date fans. No matter how amazing these people may be, there is still a risk. Famous people are often surrounded by people who want something from them. Dating, in general, is never easy, especially when you're famous. Yet true love can be found for anybody and everybody—including celebrities and their fans. Here are seven stars who married fans and found lasting love.

Steve Harvey & Marjorie Harvey

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Steve Harvey (L) and wife Marjorie Harvey attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Steve Harvey first laid eyes on his future wife while performing a stand-up routine. Marjorie was in the front row of his comedy show in Memphis. The two briefly dated in 1990, but things didn’t get serious until they reconnected in 2005, about 15 years later. Two years later, the couple married and had a beautiful blended family. Steve Harvey has his children from other relationships and adopted Marjorie’s three children, who now share the same Harvey name.

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Actor Matt Damon (R) and wife Luciana Damon attend the premiere of "The Great Wall" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on February 15, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

A Hollywood star and an average Jane joining in matrimony seems like something out of the movies. “I got lucky,” Matt Damon once said of his bride, Luciana Barroso. “I fell in love with a civilian.” Matt met Luciana at a bar in Miami where she was bartending. His friends were going out and dragged him along. They said ‘C’mon,” Damon told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. “I literally saw her across a crowded room and eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that didn’t happen.” The two have been married for nearly two decades and have built a family together.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Justin Bieber has one of the largest fandoms in music and happened to find true love within it. The pop star first met his wife, Hailey Bieber, in their teenage years when she was just a fan backstage at his TODAY show appearance. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them. The two ran into each other at a movie premiere a couple of years later, and the rest was history. What started as shy beginnings blossomed into a courtship with dinner and movie dates and a full-blown romance, complete with baecations and an engagement on their 7th anniversary. The couple wed two years later and have been happily married since.

Prince William & Kate Middleton

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, met while studying at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. He was won over after seeing her model in the school’s charity fashion show. It’s rumored he had paid 200 for a front-row seat, which was love at first sight. Prince William claims his future wife Kate had posters of him hung up in her college dorm room. She vehemently denies this. The two married in 2012 and have a beautiful royal family with three children.

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman

US actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman pose as they leave the Festival Palace following the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Anne Hathaway met her husband, Adam Shulman, a jewelry designer, through mutual friends at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008. According to a Harper's Bazaar UK cover story, “I'm going to marry that man," she told a mutual friend. "I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I'm also nice.” Shulman also happened to be a fan of Hathaway's film work. The two fell in love, have happily married since 2012, and have two children.

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Deleasa

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Singer Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas attend the NBC Universal 2012 Summer TCA press tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kevin Jonas met then-hairstylist Danielle Deleasa while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. He spotted her in a hotel lobby and was smitten enough to approach her. This led to a beautiful journey together, including a castle wedding in 2009. The couple later gave birth to two daughters with equally famous uncles in his brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Conan O’Brien & Liza Poweland

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 07: TV personality Conan O'Brien (R) and wife Liza Powel arrive at The Alliance for Children's Rights 21st Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 7, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

One of the most endearing stories of celebrity-fan romance comes from Conan O’Brien. The late-night talk show spotted a beautiful audience member at a taping in 2000. That audience member was not only a fan of the show. She was advertising executive Liza Powel, whose agency was tapped to do a commercial makeover for the show. "Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me falling for my wife on camera," Conan said during a Piers Morgan interview. Conan visited the agency’s office, where he officially met Liza and immediately fell for her. He eventually married her in 2002, and the couple share two children.

[via][via][via]