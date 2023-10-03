Vybz Kartel Brings Intimidating Music Video For “Hostile”

Kingston, Jamaica is the home of dancehall artist extraordinaire, Vybz Kartel. The long-time musician has been in the business since the late 2000s. However, he is not a free man as of 2011. The 47-year-old was charged with the murder of a fellow Jamaican businessman, Barrington Burton. However, he was released on bail a little bit later on. Incredibly, though, he was charged with the murder of someone else in the same year. All of this is according to Sportskeeda.

Kartel was found guilty of the death of one other man, Clive Williams, on March 13, 2014. It was not a quick decision, though. The final verdict came after a lengthy 65-day trial. He is still currently serving time at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Center. On top of this, Vybz was/is suffering from Graves disease. It is an autoimmune disorder caused by an overactive thyroid. His face and neck were swelling up so much that it was posed as life-threatening. However, even with all of this going on his team is still releasing music here and there.

Read More: Blueface Claps Back At Shooting Victim For Courtroom Selfie

Vybz Kartel Puts Out Visuals For "Hostile"

A few weeks ago he dropped a song to YouTube called "Hostile." It is a gritty trap-like track that features the gravelly and intimidating voice of Vybz. Just a short time ago, a music video was released for it. It emits the gang lifestyle to a tee. You can check it out above.

What are your initial thoughts on this music video for Vybz Kartel's latest song, "Hostile?" Is he one of the most influential artists from Jamaica? Do you want a new album from him soon? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Vybz Kartel, as well as the hottest music video releases.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Calls Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer,” Pat McAfee Acts Like It’s The Funniest Thing He’s Ever Heard

[Via]