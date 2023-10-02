Oliver Tree Gets Vulnerable On New Album “Alone In A Crowd”

Oliver Tree has returned with another LP, Alone In A Crowd. The new project follows his 2022 album, Cowboy Tears. Back in June, the 30-year-old performer gave listeners a taste of what was to come with "Bounce." The romantic track is accompanied by an expectedly bizarre music video, directed by the Santa Cruz native himself.

He dropped off three more singles ahead of the release, "One & Only," "Essence" feat. Super Computer, and "Fairweather Friends." Each one is joined by a similarly surreal visual, and they've all already managed to rack up millions of views on YouTube alone.

Oliver Tree - "Fairweather Friends"

Listeners hear Oliver Tree embracing a variety of different flavors on his latest project, opening up on laid back tracks like "Highlight Of My Life," while tapping elements of hip hop on songs such as "Fairweather Friends." He explores themes of love, heartbreak, and feeling like an outcast on Alone In A Crowd, recruiting the help of Super Computer and Robin Schulz.

At the end of September, Oliver Tree spoke to NPR about the new release, revealing that the project was built around a fictional character he created, "Cornelius Cummings." He explained that he drew inspiration from his whirlwind success, pulling themes of alienation from his own lived experiences. "I became incredibly lonely," he said of his hasty rise to fame. "I felt isolated, Rapunzel-ed (ph). It wasn't actually a really healthy experience. Whether it's tons of praise or tons of negativity, there's nothing healthy about that for the psyche." What do you think of Alone In A Crowd? What songs will you be adding to your playlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Oliver Tree.

Alone In A Crowd Tracklist:

1. Bounce

2. One & Only

3. Essence (ft. Super Computer)

4. Star

5. Fairweather Friends

6. Smile

7. Ugly Side

8. Highlight Of My Life

9. The First Night

10. Strangers

11. Invisible Man

12. Elevator To The Sky

13. With You

14. Miss You (Bonus Track w/ Robin Schulz)

