Landon McBroom Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?

Landon McBroom, a name that resonates with many in social media and YouTube, has made significant strides in the influencer realm. As of 2023, his estimated net worth stands at a whopping $1.5 million US Dollars, according to GHGossip. But how did he amass such wealth, and what's the story behind this influencer turned boxing star?

Landon McBroom is not just any YouTuber; he's a sensation. He initially gained prominence alongside his ex-girlfriend on the YouTube channel “THIS IS L&S,” where they shared their life's adventures from 2017 to 2021. But Landon's journey didn't start there. Born on September 26, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, he was always athletic, hinting at his future in boxing. After completing his education at Paraclete High School and later at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Landon ventured into boxing, further elevating his online presence.

The McBroom Legacy

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: Landon McBroom arrives at the LiveXLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Pre-Fight Weigh-In at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

One cannot discuss Landon without mentioning his famous brother, Austin McBroom. Austin, a renowned basketball player, also runs a popular YouTube channel, The ACE Family. The McBroom brothers share more than just blood; they share a legacy of influencing and entertaining millions through their respective platforms.

Landon's journey hasn't been without its challenges. His personal life, especially his relationship with Shyla Walker, with whom he shares a daughter named Souline, has been under the media spotlight. Their tumultuous relationship, marked by allegations and counter-allegations, has been a topic of much discussion. However, through it all, Landon has continued to focus on his career as a content creator and boxer.

The Source Of His Wealth

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Landon McBroom (R) enters the ring during LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive )

Landon's impressive net worth is primarily attributed to his YouTube channel and vlogging activities. His engaging content and his boxing endeavors have made him a force to reckon with in the influencer world. Moreover, his collaborations, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures have further contributed to his financial success.

A Glimpse Into The Future

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Landon McBroom enters the ring during LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive )

As the digital age continues to evolve, influencers like Landon McBroom are redefining the boundaries of celebrity. With a net worth of $1.5 million and a growing influence in both the digital and sports realms, Landon's trajectory is only expected to soar higher. Whether he's in the boxing ring, in front of the camera, or behind the scenes of a business venture, one thing is certain: Landon McBroom is a name that will continue to make headlines.

In conclusion, Landon McBroom's journey from a young athletic kid in Los Angeles to a YouTube sensation and boxing star is nothing short of inspiring. His net worth of $1.5 million US Dollars in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the power of digital influence in today's world.