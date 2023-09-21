Meagan Good’s Sister And Blac Chyna Star In New Tubi Thriller

Tubi, the free-with-ads streaming platform, has dropped its latest original thriller. Vicious Affair stars Annie Ilonzeh and Ly'Myia Good star as Skyler and Camilla, college friends whose relationship falls apart when Camilla begins an affair with Skyler's husband. Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, appears in a minor role. Illonzeh is best known for roles on General Hospital, Arrow, and All Eyez On Me. Meanwhile, Good, the sister of fellow actress Meagan, is a former member of Isyss and has had bit parts in various TV and film productions. Furthermore, the film is director Chris Stokes' 10th collaboration for Tubi.

Meanwhile, the film serves as White's first credited acting role. In the trailer shared online, she only appears in a few scenes. However, fans are excited all the same to see her try out a new career. White previously starred in her own reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, on the Zeus Network in 2019. Elsewhere, the ever-controversial Marques Houston is listed as one of the film's writers alongside Stokes.

Fans Unexcited By New Tubi Thriller

However, the reception to the film was fairly muted over on The Shade Room, which was advertising the film as part of a sponsorship deal. "Snooze fest! This story has been told 100000000 times over! Happy for Chyna but yea this ain’t it," one person wrote. "Lol how many times is this story plot going to be made by black networks? She’s going to die or go to jail. You’re welcome," added another. The trailer for Vicious Affair does appear to show a plot line that many films have tackled before.

Additionally, many people compared it to 2009's Obsessed. That film starred Ali Larter as an obsessive coworker to Idris Elba. Eventually, Larter's obsession begins to threaten the perfect life that Elba has with his wife, played by Beyoncé. The film was a commercial success, more than tripling its $20 million budget. Vicious Affair is not yet rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

