The incomparable Sean Penn has had an illustrious film career for over four decades. With countless impressive performances and accolades under his belt, he’s truly deserving of his success. These days, Sean Penn has greatly reduced his leading roles, preferring instead, to tell important stories. He’s currently receiving significant buzz for his documentary, Superhuman. The important film showcases Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s incredible rise, through the eyes of Sean Penn. Overall, his career is one of Hollywood’s most impressive, consisting of stellar acting and phenomenal plots. His performance in these seven movies, however, stands out among the pack.

7. The Tree of Life (2011)

The visually stunning and emotionally resonant film follows the life of Jack O’Brien as he reflects on his childhood and his complex relationship with his family. Penn plays the role of the adult Jack. Despite his role being a supporting one, Penn is undoubtedly the most captivating presence on screen. His performance also adds great depth and introspection to the film. Penn captures the character’s sense of wonder, confusion, and longing as he struggles with his familial relationships. The Tree of Life brilliantly explores the mysteries of existence, as well as familial complexities.

6. I Am Sam (2001)

In this touching and heartwarming film, Penn takes on the challenging role of Sam Dawson, a man with an intellectual disability. The film centers on Dawson and his fight for the custody of his daughter. Penn's ability to depict the character's vulnerability and determination evidently serves as a testament to his dedication to his craft. He was also able to bring depth and humanity to a character who was facing extraordinary challenges. I Am Sam is an emotionally charged drama that explores the power of love, as well as the resilience of the human spirit. Following the film’s release, Sean Penn received his third Oscar nod.

5. Into the Wild (2007)

Into the Wild was directed by Sean Penn himself. The movie tells the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who leaves society behind to live in the wilderness. The film was also Penn’s directorial debut and here, he demonstrated his longstanding understanding of storytelling and character development. Penn also took on the supporting role of Ron Franz, an elderly man who befriends McCandless. Overall, his direction and heartfelt acting showcased his multifaceted talents to the world. In summary, Into the Wild is a thought-provoking film that focuses on one man’s quest for freedom and meaning in his life.

4. Carlito's Way (1993)

In the crime drama directed by Brian De Palma, Sean Penn plays the unforgettable role of David Kleinfeld, a charismatic but morally corrupt lawyer. Carlito’s Way follows the life of Carlito Brigante, played by the film icon, Al Pacino. After he is released from prison, Carlito is determined to live a crime-free life but is sucked back into the New York City underworld. Eventually, he becomes entangled in the shady dealings of his lawyer, Kleinfeld. Penn managed to depict a riveting and disturbing character who is driven by ambition and moral decay. His performance greatly elevates the film and leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

3. Dead Man Walking (1995)

In this gripping drama, Penn plays a convicted murder and death row inmate named Matthew Poncelet. The film centers on Matthew as his execution date draws closer. In a last attempt at redemption, he calls on the help of a woman named Sister Helen Prejean. A bond begins to form between the two, and Prejean becomes determined to help Matthew at all costs. Dead Man Walking is both emotionally charged, as well as thought-provoking. Moreover, it explores the death penalty and the human capacity for redemption. The film stands out in Penn’s filmography for its emotional depth and moral complexity.

2. Mystic River (2003)

In Mystic River, Sean Penn takes on the role of Jimmy Markum, a character motivated by a dark past and a thirst for revenge. The film follows a police officer named Sean as he investigates the death of Jimmy’s daughter. In his quest, he subsequently uncovers a crime that took place 25 years ago. Mystic River explores themes such as friendship, tragedy, and dark secrets that bind people together. With its compelling narrative, the film weaves a web of suspense and intrigue as it delves into the lives of its characters. Penn’s ability to portray a man consumed by grief and vengeance earned him his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

1. Milk (2008)

The poignant and inspiring biopic Milk highlights the tireless fight of the gay rights activist and politician, Harvey Milk. Sean Penn brings life to Harvey Milk as he fights for LGBTQ+ rights and subsequently becomes California’s first openly gay official to be elected into public office. He captured Milk’s determination, charisma, and vulnerability perfectly. Penn’s portrayal of Harvey Milk was nothing short of extraordinary, and widely lauded. Consequently, his performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Despite being 15 years old, the film’s message remains relevant today for its powerful exploration of social justice and equality.

