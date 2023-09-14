Desiigner To Register As A Sex Offender After Exposing Himself On Plane

Desiigner was caught masturbating on an airplane earlier this year.

BYCaroline Fisher
Desiigner To Register As A Sex Offender After Exposing Himself On Plane

Earlier this year, Desiigner managed to make headlines when he was caught masturbating on an airplane. Shortly after the news broke, he took to social media to apologize. He appeared to be taking responsibility, attributing the situation to his poor mental health at the time. "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," he told fans. "Mental health is real guys, please pray for me." He also claimed to be taking steps towards improving his mental state, including therapy.

It was later reported that Desiigner would be entering a guilty plea for indecent exposure. It would leave him serving the recommended two years of probation. He would also pay a $5K fee, do community service, drug-testing, and publicly apologize to plane staff. Now, it's been revealed that on top of those conditions, Desiigner will have to register as a sex offender. This could obviously have a pretty significant impact on his life, affecting where he's able to live, his relationships, and more.

Read More: Desiigner Plans To Enter Guilty Plea Following Airplane Masturbation Scandal

Desiigner's Airplane Masturbation Incident

Desiigner To Register As Sex Offender After Exposing Himself On Plane
Desiigner performs at the Huffer x Marvel Launch Event at Culture Kings on April 11, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images for Huffer)

Ahead of his guilty plea, it was revealed that Desiigner's legal team would be asking the judge to hold back on travel restrictions, so that he could continue to perform. His team claimed that he was planning to tour in the next couple of years, and was putting his entire "heart and soul" into his new material. He's dropped a few singles in the past few months, even broaching the subject of mental health on his May release, "Timmy Turner 2." This summer he also released "Mafia Water" and "Young N Ballin."

Last month, Desiigner appeared to admit to violating the terms of his pre-trial release in legal documents obtained by TMZ. The performer reportedly failed to show up for drug-testing, and didn't show his probation officer any proof that he was actually attending counseling sessions. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Desiigner.

Read More: Desiigner Violated Pretrial Release Terms In Public Masturbation Case, He Admits

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.