Slick Rick Is Working On A New Album: Report

According to Jonathon Mannion, Slick Rick has a new project on the way.

According to photographer Jonathan Mannion, Slick Rick could be dropping a new album in the near future. Mannion recently opened up about working with Slick Rick, claiming that the rapper told him about his upcoming project. The LP would be the UK-born performer's first new album in more than two decades. Mannion shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself sitting with Slick Rick and sipping on some champagne.

“REASONING. This man has lived a helluva life to reach this current calm,” the photographer began his caption. “Blessed to have received the call that the new album was on the way… a fresh new approach to tunes, now with newly created legendary photos to match. We collaborate well." He went on to detail his experience photographing the acclaimed storyteller, and how he got the bling he's shown wearing around his neck.

Slick Rick Reportedly Dropping First New Album In Over Two Decades

“As I did the first time that I ever photographed the incomparable @therulernyc in 1998, I brought champagne to toast him," he continued. "@moetchandon always flowing. I was also ‘knighted’ again… a renewal of vows, of sorts… with nearly every piece of his legendary gold, platinum, diamond encrusted heavy metal available weighing down my neck. Beyond honored!” Judging by the comments section, fans can't wait to hear the 58-year-old's next project.

If Mannion's account proves to be true, the new album will follow Slick Rick's 1999 full-length album, The Art of Storytelling. That album houses famous tracks like "Street Talkin'" featuring OutKast, "Memories," "I Run This," and more. The album turned 24 back in May, after hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart upon its release. Praised for his authenticity, Slick Rick shared his vision with The Guardian in 2016. “I think what I brought to hip-hop was a visual, storybook-type of a style," he explained. "Like reading a children’s book, but in rap form.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Slick Rick.

