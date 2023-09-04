Ivana Alawi Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Ivana Alawi, a name that resonates with many, especially in the Philippines, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to her hard work, talent, and business acumen.

Born on December 25, 1996, as Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi, Ivana’s roots trace back to both the Philippines and Morocco. Her mother, of Filipino descent, and her Moroccan father named her, and she spent her early years with her three siblings in Bahrain. Life took a turn when her parents separated, and a seven-year-old Ivana moved to the Philippines with her mother. The challenges were real, with her mother juggling various jobs to make ends meet. Ivana’s life saw another significant change in 2018 when she inherited a considerable amount from her late father.

Ivana’s Rise In The Entertainment World

Ivana’s journey in the entertainment industry began in 2011 with her appearance in Tween Hearts as Alexa. By 2015, she showcased her talent in StarStruck, making it to the top 22 contestants. This stint paved the way for her association with GMA Artist Center. As she progressed, she adopted the professional name “Ivana Alawi.”

Her career saw a steady rise with roles in shows like Magpakailanman, Juan Happy Love Story, and Once Again. 2018 was a significant year for Ivana. Not only did she bag a role in Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi, but she also ventured into the digital space by launching her YouTube channel. Her engaging content, from vlogs to challenges, garnered her a whopping 18 million subscribers.

2019 brought more accolades. Ivana’s portrayal of Lolita Del Rio In Sino Ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa won her the Best New Female Personality award. She also showcased her versatility with roles in films like Open and 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!

Recent Achievements And Ventures

In the subsequent years, Ivana continued to shine. She starred in the film Sitsit in 2020 and made a mark in the music video “Inferno” in 2021. 2022 saw her in a lead role in Partners In Crime, earning her a Best Actress nomination at the Metro Manila Film Festival. Moreover, her performance in the series A Family Affair won her the Best Actress award at the Gaward Pilipino Icon Awards.

Ivana’s Business Ventures And Personal Life

Apart from her on-screen presence, Ivana is a successful entrepreneur. She is the CEO of her skincare brand, Ivana Skin, which further adds to her net worth. With over 10 million followers across various social media platforms, her influence is undeniable.

On the personal front, rumors have linked Ivana to South African billionaire Marco Gumbo. Their appearance together at a Palawan resort sparked speculations about their relationship.

Conclusion

Ivana Alawi’s journey, from her challenging childhood to her current status as a successful actress, YouTuber, and entrepreneur, is nothing short of inspiring. Her net worth of $8 million in 2023 is a testament to her dedication, talent, and business acumen. As she continues to evolve and grow, her fans and followers eagerly await what the future holds for this dynamic personality.