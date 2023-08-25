Alex Morgan Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The USWNT Star Worth?

Alex Morgan, a name synonymous with American soccer, has carved a niche for herself both on and off the field. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth? Let’s delve into the journey of this USWNT star.

Born in San Dimas, California, in July 1989, Alex Morgan’s passion for soccer was evident from her youth. She began her soccer journey with Cypress Elite and later played for the California Golden Bears from 2007 to 2010. Her senior career took off with West Coast FC, followed by stints with the California Storm, Pali Blues, Western New York Flash, and Seattle Sounders Women. Since 2013, the Portland Thorns FC has been fortunate to have her, where she scored 14 goals in 33 appearances.

Internationally, Morgan has been a force to reckon with. Representing the United States, she played for the Under-20 team in 2008 and has been a part of the US senior side since 2010. With 51 goals in 85 caps, her prowess is undeniable. Notably, she was the youngest player at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup at just 22 years old. Her golden moment came during the 2012 London Olympics, where she clinched a Gold medal and scored the game-winning goal against Canada in the semifinals.

Accolades And Recognition

Alex Morgan of USA and San Diego Wave in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Winner Group G and Runner Up Group E at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Morgan’s contributions to soccer haven’t gone unnoticed. She has been honored as the U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and even bagged the FIFA World Player of the Year title. Such accolades not only boost a player’s morale but also play a significant role in enhancing their market value.

Endorsements And Earnings

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Bronze medalist Alex Morgan of Team United States poses with their bronze medal during the Women’s Football Competition Medal Ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Beyond her earnings on the field, Morgan’s net worth has been significantly bolstered by her endorsement deals. Brands like Nationwide, Nike, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, and Bridgestone have associated with her, recognizing the value she brings.

To put things in perspective, after the US Women’s team’s victory in the 2019 World Cup, they split a prize of $4 million. While this pales in comparison to the $38 million the French men’s team received in 2018, it’s a testament to the growing recognition of women’s soccer. Individual earnings for players like Morgan can reach up to $400,000 per year from various sources, including bonuses and endorsements.

The Road Ahead

While Alex Morgan’s net worth in 2023 stands at an impressive $3 million, her journey is far from over. With her talent, dedication, and the growing popularity of women’s soccer, there’s no doubt that her value, both as a player and a brand, will continue to soar.

In conclusion, Alex Morgan’s net worth is a testament to her skill, hard work, and the evolving landscape of women’s soccer. As fans and enthusiasts, we can only look forward to what the future holds for this USWNT star.