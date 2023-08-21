Coco Austin Net Worth 2023: What Is Ice-T’s Wife Worth?

Nicole Natalie Marrow, known popularly as Coco Austin, was born in Tarzana, California, on March 17, 1979. Growing up with a family involved in acting and modeling, she caught the entertainment bug early on. By 14, she was already taking baby steps in the modeling world. Coco’s unique appeal and vivacious presence, combined with relentless perseverance, set her on a path toward stardom that concluded in a net worth of $7 million in 2023, as reported by Fresherslive.

More Than A Pretty Face

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 12: Coco performs at Highline Ballroom on May 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Coco Austin’s career isn’t confined to one discipline; it’s a melange of modeling, acting, and business endeavors. From Playboy appearances to roles in films such as Southwest Babes, she has shown a range of talents. Further, her reality TV series Ice Loves Coco with her husband, Ice-T, that truly brought her into the living rooms of America. Her successful lingerie line, Cocolicious, reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and understanding of the fashion world.

Keeping It Real: Personal Life & Highlights

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Ice-T poses with wife Coco Austin and daughter Chanel Marrow as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Married to the rapper and actor Ice-T since 2001, Coco Austin has found a balance between her professional life and personal happiness. The couple’s transparency about their relationship, showcased in their reality TV series, has endeared them to fans. Moreover, as a mother to her daughter, Chanel, Coco has been candid about the joys and challenges of parenthood, often sharing snippets of her family life. Her personal brand has always been one of authenticity, a trait that resonates with her followers.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Musician Ice-T, Coco and actor Samuel L. Jackson attend the after party for the world premiere of “Soul Men” at The Hip Hop Cultural Center on October 28, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Her business savvy has complemented Coco’s success as a model and actress. From launching her clothing and lingerie lines to other ventures, she has explored several avenues. Yet, her involvement with charitable causes paints a complete picture of Coco. She has been vocal about animal rights and has supported several charities focused on animal welfare.

Conclusion

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Actor Coco Austin attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Coco Austin’s life combines glamour, business acumen, and heart. With a net worth that reflects success in various domains, she stands as a symbol of modern-day multifaceted womanhood. Her story vividly portrays talent, determination, and grace, woven together in a tapestry that is as colorful as it is inspiring.