NFL Stars Robert Quinn And Jimmy Graham Arrested In Separate Incidents

Two NFL players have been arrested over the course of the past 24 hours. Robert Quinn, who is currently a free agent, was arrested on August 18 on suspicion of a hit-and-run. The defensive end was arrested in Summerville, South Carolina. Police accused the 33-year-old of ramming his pickup truck into four vehicles as well as assaulting a woman in a residential neighborhood. Quinn was charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit-and-run property damage, and one count of striking fixtures adjacent to a highway.

Quinn played college football at North Carolina before being drafted in 2011 by the Rams. He appeared in every game over the course of his rookie contract and remained with the team until 2017. After back-to-back one-year stints with the Cowboys and Dolphins, he joined the Bears in 2020. He was traded to the Eagles partway through the 2022 season. He would appear in a total of 13 games (seven with Chicago and six with Philadelphia). However, he was sidelined by injury late in the season.

Read More: Alvin Kamara suspended for three games

Jimmy Graham Arrested After “Medical Episode”

Saints’ TE Jimmy Graham was taken into custody last night in Los Angeles. The Saints said it was a medical condition related to a likely seizure and released this statement: pic.twitter.com/v2JZXWWryS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in LA on August 18. Graham was detained after police found him disorientated and wandering in traffic. His charges have not been announced. However, he was reportedly detained on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Graham and the Saints are in LA for a preseason game with the Chargers. Graham participated in practice early in the day. Additionally, team doctors believe he may have suffered a seizure.

The Sains issued a statement on August 19. “New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.” Furthermore, Dr. John Amoss is the Saints’ team doctor.

Read More: Dwayne Haskins’ widow settles lawsuit with dump truck driver

[via][via]