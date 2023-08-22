Anthony Joshua Net Worth 2023: What Is The British Boxing Superstar Worth?

Anthony Joshua, the British boxing sensation, has made significant strides both inside and outside the ring. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $120 million US dollars, according to FightFans, a testament to his prowess, dedication, and business acumen.

Anthony Joshua’s journey to amassing this impressive wealth began in 2008 when he took his first steps into the boxing world. Over the years, he has demonstrated remarkable skill and determination in the ring. Notable fights, such as his bout against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, have contributed significantly to his earnings. These high-profile matches not only elevated his status in the boxing community but also played a pivotal role in increasing his net worth.

Read More: Adrien Broner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Boxing Champ Worth?

Endorsements: A Significant Contributor

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 01: Anthony Joshua tapes his hands up prior to a training session during the Anthony Joshua Media Day at the English Institute of Sport on May 01, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

While Joshua’s primary source of income has been boxing, he has also tapped into the world of endorsements. His collaboration with global brands attribute to a considerable chunk of his net worth. Partnerships with renowned names like Under Armour, Beats by Dre, and Hugo Boss have not only added to his coffers but have also solidified his position as a marketable figure beyond the confines of the boxing ring.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Net Worth 2023: What Is The Champion Boxer Worth?

How Does Anthony Joshua’s Net Worth Compare?

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 12: Anthony Joshua punches Kubrat Pulev during the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heayweight Title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12, 2020 in London, England. A limited number of fans (1000) are welcomed back to sporting venues to watch elite sport across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge – Pool/Getty Images)

When juxtaposed with other boxing legends, Anthony Joshua’s net worth is indeed commendable. While he hasn’t yet surpassed the likes of Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao, the trajectory of his financial growth suggests that he’s on the right path. If he maintains his current momentum, both in the ring and in business, he might soon join the ranks of the wealthiest boxers in history.

Read More: Canelo Alvarez Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Boxer Worth?

Philanthropy: Beyond Wealth Accumulation

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – AUGUST 16: Anthony Joshua looks on during the Rage on the Red Sea Public Work Out at Club Saudi Arabian Airlines on August 16, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Despite his substantial wealth, Anthony Joshua remains grounded and connected to his roots. He consistently allocates a portion of his earnings towards charitable causes that he feels passionately about. This commitment to giving back adds another dimension to the narrative of his net worth, painting a picture of a superstar who’s as dedicated to societal betterment as he is to personal success.

Read More: Tyson Fury Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Boxing Champ Worth?

The Future Looks Bright

Anticipate Anthony Joshua’s net worth to keep soaring due to his current boxing dominance and impressive ability to secure lucrative endorsement deals. With potential blockbuster fights on the horizon, the future seems promising for this boxing superstar.