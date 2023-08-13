Dwyane Wade Calls Lil Wayne Meet Up A “Childhood Dream” Following Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

Dwyane Wade shared a video of himself meeting up with Lil Wayne and labeled it a “childhood dream” come true. In the clip, Wade joins Wayne as he raps the verse from his 2 Chainz collaboration, “Duffle Bag Boy.” 2 Chainz commented on the post: “I would of knocked that verse out for ya for a signed jersey and. Gab hug.”

Rocking a white undershirt and white pants, Wade rapped along with Wayne for the performance. Wayne thanked him for the opportunity after finishing the song.

Dwyane Wade On Stage With His Father

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 12: 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks on stage with his father Dwyane Wade Sr. during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

As for his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, Wade reflected on his relationship with his father. In the emotional tribute, he thanked him for always pushing him to new limits and asked him to join him on stage in “basketball heaven.” “I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way,” Wade told his father. “I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay. When I would cry and say, ‘I can’t,’ you made me go harder. You pushed me to the limits I didn’t know were inside of me [and] the hard work I put in was because I didn’t want to let you down.”

Dwyane Wade On Stage With Lil Wayne

He continued: “We had the same exact dream and we carry the exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God’s will. So Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?” After the two each said, “I love you,” to one another, Wade exclaimed, “We in the Hall of Fame, dog!” Other inductees included Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and more.

