Bosnian Bodybuilder Livestreams Execution Of His Ex-Wife, Kills Two More

Nermin Sulejmanovic, a bodybuilder and personal trainer from Bosnia, has grabbed international headlines after performing a trio of murders on August 11 live on Instagram. The horrific crime took place in the northeastern city of Gradačac. Sulejmanovic’s brief reign of terror began when took to Instagram Live to announce he was about to commit a live execution. He then turned the camera on his badly beaten ex-wife. “Look, when you’re dealing with a whore who reports you to the police,” Sulejmanovic said. He then proceeded to shoot the woman in the head. Sulejmanovic forced their child to watch the killing.

Throughout the day, Sulejmanovic would go live two more times. On both occasions, he was being actively chased by the police. During these streams, the personal trainer bragged about having killed two more people. Bosnian officials later confirmed that Sulejmanovic had killed a man and his son who were unlucky enough to have encountered him on the street. Sulejmanovic later wounded a police officer and two civilians before taking his own life.

Bosnia Stunned By Shocking Murders

A man in #Bosnia shot his ex-wife and then killed at least two more people before committing suicide. He streamed these crimes live through Instagram. The video of the tragedy was watched by 12 thousand people. pic.twitter.com/NjgTJ89mcL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 12, 2023

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradačac,” said Bosnian Prime Minister Nermin Nikšić. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.” Police reported that Sulejmanovic’s videos had received 12,000 views, with many people watching the murder of his ex-wife live. That video also received 126 likes prior to its removal. Investigations will be launched into the people who left positive comments on the posts. Furthermore, police revealed that Sulejmanovic had previously been arrested on charges of drug smuggling and assaulting a police officer. It was also revealed that his ex-wife had made numerous reports about his abusive behavior.

“The United Nations stands horrified by the fact that the murder of a female victim was livestreamed via a social network. It is one of the latest in a streak of femicide and severe cases of gender-based violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Ingrid Macdonald, U.N. Resident Coordinator to Bosnia, said. “We call on the authorities to resolutely commit to eradicating this heinous crime. And urge the international community, governments, civil society, and individuals to join forces to prioritize the eradication of femicide.” According to the Bosnian Ministry of Human Rights, 19 women were killed in “slayings” across 2020 and 2021.

