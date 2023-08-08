DJ Casper, Creator Of “Cha Cha Slide,” Passes Away At 58

It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of DJ Casper. He battled with kidney and liver cancer for roughly seven years, dying at the age of 58. Additionally, Casper had overcome other health problems such as a brain aneurysm aged 22 and eye surgery for detached retinas. Furthermore, he announced in 2019 that his cancer was subsiding, unfortunately though, it later returned.

Born and raised Willie Perry Jr in Chicago, Illinois, he created “Cha Cha Slide” in 1998. Many may not know, his original intention for the song was to be a musical exercise routine for his nephew, who was a personal trainer. It is fair to say that Casper did not see the cultural appeal because It eventually began to gain popularity in Chicago. The song went through various stages as it was signed locally and then by a major label, which allowed it to reach the international stage.

Read More: Lil Meech’s Alleged New Flame Reportedly Takes Shots At Summer Walker

DJ Casper Is More Than One Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

With its simple but effective line-dancing routine that always got people on their feet to join in, it was released as Mr C the Slide Man’s song. Furthermore, it became a must-have at weddings, children’s parties, sporting events and so much more. In a recent interview, DJ Casper told Chicago’s ABC7 news channel gave an inspirational talk to the viewers about fighting cancer and staying strong. “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you.” Even though he garnered attention for this ultra-viral song, his message hopefully will carry on his spirit.

The community at HNHH is sending all of our prayers and thoughts to DJ Casper’s family and friends during this difficult time. His legacy in the music industry will always be remembered by the world. However, who he was as a person will be the biggest reason for his loss. Please be respectful with your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, keep in touch with HNHH for the latest around the music world.

Read More: Travis Scott Hyped Over Footage From Rome Concert: “This Made Me Do 60 Back Flips”

[Via]