LeBron James Takes Bronny To The Mayo Clinic

LeBron James and his family suffered a frightening scare just a few weeks ago. His oldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while working out with USC. Overall, this came as a massive shock to the sports world. With Bronny only being 18, many were stunned that something like this could happen. However, it has been well-documented in the past that these types of cardiac events can happen to young athletes who are overexerting themselves. Regardless, it was a scary incident that his family is still reeling from.

Of course, Bronny’s health is the family’s main priority right now. With the young man looking to play for USC this year, LeBron James is taking every precaution necessary. This means having a team of doctors look at Bronny to assess what happened and whether or not he can continue playing basketball. Subsequently, the James’ have found themselves in Minnesota, where the world-renowned Mayo Clinic is located. As you can imagine, LeBron and Bronny were there so that the latter could get some potential answers.

LeBron James And Bronny In Minnesota

In the video clip above, you can see that LeBron James and Bronny were spotted leaving a place called Terza Ristorante. According to TMZ, this is one of many places that LeBron and Bronny got to visit while in Minnesota. Of course, they were also spotted at the Mayo Clinic, however, very little is known about the extent of their say. If there is one thing for certain, however, it is that Bronny is getting the best medical treatment one could hope to receive.

Our thoughts are with Bronny and the James family during this very difficult time. Health scares are absolutely no joke and we hope that the young man takes as much time off as he needs. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on this story, in the comments section below. We will always seek to keep you informed.

