Angus Cloud Mural Appears In Oakland

Actor Angus Cloud passed away earlier this week. The 25-year-old was best known for portraying Fezco in Euphoria. Furthermore, he was set to star in the upcoming Universal Monsters film directed by Radio Silence. Cloud was found in his family home in Oakland on July 31. The nature of Cloud’s death has not been released to the public. However, it was known that he was struggling with the loss of his father. Cloud had traveled to Ireland for his father’s funeral the week before his own death.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” the Cloud family said in a prepared statement earlier this week. Now Cloud’s friends have prepared their own tribute for him.

Cloud’s Friends Create Moving Mural Tribute

Angus Cloud mural in Oakland, CA painted by Family 🤍



ANGUS FOREVER ♾️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/P6CEsal12V — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) August 2, 2023

Local Oakland artist Darin Balaban teamed up with a group of Cloud’s friends to create a touching tribute to the late actor. Working on the side of a car wash, Balaban created a nine-foot mural inspired by three photos of Cloud provided by his friends. Balaban, who also knew Angus, said that Cloud was “always smiling and calm”. One of Cloud’s best friends Kalani is also an artist and reportedly helped Balaban with the mural.

According to TMZ, the mural painting became something of a community wake. People provided beer and pizza as they swapped stories about Cloud. However, Balaban admitted that he was surprised at how quickly the mural, located at Park and E. 19th, became a gathering place for those looking to mourn. Elsewhere, Cloud’s Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike shared a powerful tribute to his friend during a performance on August 1.

