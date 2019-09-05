Before he got locked up, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj enjoyed a brief period of chart domination with their Murda Beatz-produced "FEFE." The track, which has been certified triple-platinum since December 2018, remains 6ix9ine's biggest hit to this date - possibly his last ever, should the cards fall against him. Yet it might not have been that way, under a different set of circumstances. During a recent interview with Adam 22 on No Jumper, Canadian treasure Murda Beatz opened up about his original plans for "FEFE," a beat he crafted in Los Angeles with Cubeatz in the co-pilot's chair.

"I made that beat in my kitchen, on my kitchen table," reveals Murda. "I thought it was an anthem for Drake. I sent it to Drake, but got no response. I was like...alright. I went to New York and we were in New York and one of the guys I was with was like, 'do something with 6ix9ine.' I wasn't really a fan of his music, but they like, 'do it!' I was like fuck it, have him pull up. It'll definitely be an experience, I don't know what the fuck going to happen."

"He pulled up, and ["FEFE"] was one of the beats he was fucking with," continues Murda. "He made "FEFE" that night. And then Nicki really fucks with me, so then she somehow got in it. She really fucks with me, so she felt I was co-signing 6ix9ine, so she got on the record. Shit went huge." He proceeds to marvel at how huge it ultimately was, leaving us all wondering what might have been. If Drake had hopped on board to begin with, could the track have become even bigger?

