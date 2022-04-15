6ix9ine was reportedly set to perform two concerts in Hollywood, however, he ended up bailing at the last minute.
6ix9ine is gearing up to release new music, however, he might be on the verge of a brand new legal battle that could set him back quite a few bucks. According to TMZ, a streaming service called Streamusic is going after Tekashi for a grand total of $2 million as the artist reportedly bailed on their deal to perform two shows in Hollywood.
As Streamusic explains, 6ix9ine was going to perform these concerts in December of last year, and he was even given $150,000 to promote the shows on Instagram. 6ix9ine never made the posts and he even continued to ignore their calls until January, when he said he would reschedule the dates. Once again, 6ix9ine allegedly went ghost, and now, the streaming service is looking to recoup its losses.
