6ix9ine Flaunts A Whole Lot Of Women & Paints In New Visual For "GINÉ"

6ix9ine isn't well-liked in the hip-hop world, however, whenever he drops a new song or music video, people are paying attention. Whether you believe his YouTube statistics or not, they are pretty substantial, and there is no doubt that fans have been waiting on a new song ever since he went on his hiatus at the end of 2020. Well, today, 6ix9ine came through for the supporters he has left, and dropped off a new track called "GINÃ."

The song was accompanied by a music video, and as you will immediately notice, this video is an advertisement for a new energy drink that is also called GINÃ. This product placement has never been beneath 6ix9ine, although it is still a bit jarring to see when you're about to indulge in a new track. As for the video itself, we have the typical 6ix9ine formula. There is paint splattered all over the place and it's all the done in the rainbow colors that have become synonymous with the artist. From there, we have scantily clad women who are playing around in the paint and getting it all over their curves.

