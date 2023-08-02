Sisqo Opens Up On Decades Long Beyonce Dating Rumors

The rumors date all the way back to the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Even years after celebrity rumors flame out, fans are still interested in the facts behind the stories. That was the case when Sisqo recently sat down with Vlad TV to explain long-running rumors the he at one point dated Beyonce. According to HipHopDX, Sisqo took the opportunity to clarify his history with the superstar. The rumors all date back to a moment on the red carpet for the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. The pair posed for a picture together that had fans buzzing with rumors about their potential relationship. Now fans are getting an actual first hand account of the pair’s history.

“Me and Beyoncé never dated” Sisqo clarified. “But we were just friends when we were younger because we were on a lot of the same tours because we came out around the same time. I believe they came out in ’97 and [Dru Hill] came out in ’96. So, we were friends. I knew her dad and her mom and sister and stuff.” Sisqo explained that the nature of their pairs connection was merely friendly while expanded on how it originally formed. The rumors were reignited over a decade later after the famous Solange and Jay-Z elevator incident. Bey’s sister posted a picture of Destiny’s Child and Dru Hill in the studio together. Sisqo was also asked about this. “All I know is when Elevator Gate happened, Solange posted a picture of us. I’ll just leave it at that. Then she promptly erased it. It was erased the next day.”

Sisqo And Beyonce Were Just Friends

In case you didn’t already know, Beyonce is currently on the North American leg of her Renaissance world tour. Celebs have piled on top of each other to see the star play and videos go viral from nearly every show. At her most recent stop Bey made waves for posing with Madonna and her children for a photo last night.

