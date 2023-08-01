Robert Kraft Reportedly Contributed To Upcoming Yeezy Restock, Here’s How

Robert Kraft is someone who isn’t exactly synonymous with streetwear and sneakers. Interestingly enough, he actually does have his own sneaker with Nike. However, it is a Nike Air Force 1 Low with very minimal hype. That said, Kraft has found himself embedded in hip-hop culture thanks to his associations with Meek Mill. He is someone who has worked on justice reform, and overall, he is well-liked throughout the industry. He has even launched a massive campaign to combat Antisemitism, which is a problem that seems to be getting a lot worse.

Subsequently, he is now looking to help Adidas with its latest Yeezy launch. For those who don’t know, Adidas is coming through with yet another Yeezy restock. The brand had about $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy stock burning a hole in its warehouse. In June, they sold $500 million worth of stock, and this week, they are planning to drop even more. Fans are very excited about this, and rightfully so. That said, many are wondering how exactly Robert Kraft plans to be part of all this.

Read More: Meek Mill Joins Robert Kraft’s $25M Campaign To Combat Antisemitism

Robert Kraft x Yeezy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Michael G. Rubin, Robert Kraft and Anderson .Paak attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Well, as Page Six reports, his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will offer up blue square pins in all North American orders. This symbol was created by the foundation and has already been worn by numerous celebrities. It is meant to bring awareness to Antisemitism. Additionally, Adidas will be offering a seven-figure donation to an organization that fights racism and Antisemitism.

This is certainly a unique initiative especially when you consider how many of these shoes will be sold. Let us know if you will be copping anything from the new Yeezy restock. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

Read More: Meek Mill Meets With Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, & More

[Via]