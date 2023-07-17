Yeezy Rumored To Return To Foot Locker

If you remember correctly, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand went through some huge issues back in the Fall of 2022. Overall, these issues were all Kanye’s fault. He began going on a plethora of anti-semitic rants, and eventually, brands refused to work with him. Consequently, he lost his GAP deal, his Adidas deal, and various other endorsements. Although this was his goal, it still took the wind out of his sails considering he hasn’t released any new shoes since that time.

Recently, however, Adidas and Kanye decided to join forces on a Yeezy sell-off event. This happened a couple of months ago, and it was a huge success. Now, it would appear as though Yeezys are about to come back yet again. This information comes from Twitter user @roszko72, who posted the rumors yesterday. As he explains, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the Yeezy slides will be part of this drop.

Yeezy x Foot Locker

🚨 Breaking: Footlocker stores are getting Yeezy 350s and Yeezy Slides soon!! — Roszko (@Roszko72) July 17, 2023

YEEZY’s ARE BACK!!



Starting In August

– 8/3 Bone Slides

– 8/4 350 V2 Slate Onyx

– 8/8 350 V2 Bone

– 8/10 Glow Green Slides

– 8/15 Slate Marine Slides

– 8/15 350 V2 Grey/Black

– 8/17 350 V2 HyperSpace

– 8/22 Slate Grey Slides

– 8/22 350 V2 Static Grey — Roszko (@Roszko72) July 17, 2023

Additionally, it was revealed that these kicks would be coming back to Foot Locker. This is a bit surprising given the fact that Foot Locker had originally cut ties with Kanye following his last huge rant. This is a huge deal as it means consumers will be able to get their hands on Ye’s sneakers a lot easier. With a new slate of Yeezys reportedly dropping in August, this is definitely going to turn some heads.

That said, none of this information has been confirmed by Foot Locker or Ye himself. Instead, it is simply being reported by a source who seems to have the inside scoop. Regardless, if this turns out to be true, then a lot of sneakerheads will have reason to be excited. However, it remains true that a lot of people have been fully turned off of Kanye and his antics. Only time will tell whether or not Ye is able to get the Yeezy brand up and running again. Let us know if you plan on copping any of these shoes, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world and beyond.

