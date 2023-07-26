Carolina Panthers Name Bryce Young QB1 For 2023

2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young has been officially named as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The announcement came as the team’s training camp gets underway. “Yes, he’s QB1,” Head Coach Frank Reich told reporters. “When we decided to pick Bryce we imagined and saw the vision that we’d be standing here today saying he’s QB1.” The Panthers traded up from the ninth spot in the draft to take Young. The team traded their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, Young said it was a “huge blessing” to be in the position that he is. “I respect the coaches and I want to do whatever I can to play whatever role it is I’m called on to help the team,” he said. “So that means a lot [being called the starter]. For me, it’s making sure I take things day by day. I want to keep improving, keep growing.” Young played three seasons at Alabama and young the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

Young Headlines New Chapter For Panthers

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA – JULY 26: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers attempts a pass during Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Young is just the third first-round quarterback drafted by the Panthers. He follows Kerry Collins in 1995 and Cam Newton in 2011. With Young under center, the team is hoping to begin a new chapter for the franchise, which has been suffering for many years. The team has failed to post a winning record since 2017. Furthermore, 2017 was also the last time they reached the playoffs. However, the franchise spent big in the offseason. They had two potent offensive weapons for Young in WR Adam Thielen and RB Miles Sanders.

The Panthers are a team ready to be competitive once again. They have their quarterback of the future, a well-regarded head coach, and were not afraid to spend on their roster. However, it remains to be seen how they will come together on the field. Furthermore, the Panthers will still need to overcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South for the last two years. Despite this, they appear to have faith that Young is the player to get achieve that.

