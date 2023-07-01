Aqib Talib’s Brother Pleads Guilty To 2022 Shooting

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pled guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Yaqub Salik Talib had been accused of shooting and killing Michael Hickmon during a brawl at a youth football game in 2022. Witnesses claimed Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times during the brawl. However, the cause of the incident has been widely debated, with multiple claims as to its origin.

Talib left the field after the shooting but later turned himself into the police. At the time, his lawyer said Talib “regrets the tragic loss of life” and surrendered to police in order to “have the chance to say his side of the story.” However, he has now pled guilty to the charges he was facing, per Claire Crouch, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. Furthermore, Crouch said that Talib had agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison. He will be formally sentenced next month.

Talib Enters Guilty Plea

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 03: Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The sons of both Aqib and Yaqub Talib were present and playing the youth football game where the shooting took place. Michael Hickmon’s son was playing on the opposing team. At the time, it was claimed that the brawl occurred after an argument broke out between the two coaching staff. However, a witness later claimed the incident began when Hickmon attempted to retrieve a ball and it was kicked away from him. A spokesperson for the Hickmon family is yet to address the news.

Talib’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment from several news outlets. Furthermore, Aqib is yet to address his brother’s decision to plead guilty. The ex-pro, who last retired from the NFL in 2020, was detained following the brawl but later released. At the time, some outlets erroneously reported that Aqib had been accused of killing Hickmon. However, Aqib did leave his position with Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast soon after the shooting. A five-time pro bowler, Talib was a first-round draft pick in 2008 for the Buccaneers. He would go on to play for the Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins. Furthermore, Talib was part of the Bronco’s Super Bowl-winning team at Super Bowl 50.

