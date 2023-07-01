Famous Dex Tells King Lil Jay He Can’t Come Back To Chicago Following Alleged Prison Footage

Famous Dex is someone who has been very proud to rep for Chicago over the years. Although he has gone through his fair share of personal woes, he has always tried to fight his way back. For instance, he has been celebrating his sobriety as of late. Overall, it was a long road to get there. That said, he seems to be enjoying himself these days, even if he hasn’t been super active from a musical perspective.

Now, the rapper seems to be getting himself involved in the business of fellow Chicago artist King Lil Jay. As we reported, footage recently surfaced of someone who is alleged to be Lil Jay. In the prison footage, a man sitting on a bench lets another man come sit on his lap. Subsequently, the two kiss before more inmates come and talk to them. Since that time, King Lil Jay has denied that the person in the footage is him. “Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay s*** y’all would try to put me on there. Look at that s***,” Lil Jay said. “Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match.”

Read More: Famous Dex Signs $5.6 Million Label Deal

Famous Dex Speaks

Despite King Lil Jay’s quick denial, Famous Dex appears to be running with the narrative. According to No Jumper, the artist took to social media to tell Lil Jay that he “can’t come back to Chicago.” He also called Lil Jay “gay af” despite not having much evidence other than a spotty video to go off. Unfortunately for Famous Dex, this has backfired in a way as some fans are accusing him of relapsing. This is due to his demeanor in the video. Although, the internet does have a tendency to make assumptions.

No matter what, it is clear that King Lil Jay will not appreciate Dex’s commentary on the matter. Let us know what you think of all this mess, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

Read More: Famous Dex Celebrates 11 Months of Sobriety