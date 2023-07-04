Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to launch a new app called Threads. This app is being touted as Meta’s answer to Twitter and is expected to launch on Thursday, July 6th. The announcement comes at a time when Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, is facing a mass exodus of users seeking alternatives.

What Is Threads App?

Threads, which is linked to Instagram, appeared in the Apple app store on Tuesday July 4th. This comes just two days ahead of the official launch. Meta has also launched a countdown website for the release. Meta describes the Threads app as a “text-based conversation” platform. This means that communities can come together to discuss a wide range of topics.

Users can follow and connect directly with their favorite creators and others who share the same interests. They can also build their own following to share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world. Screenshots suggest that users will be able to use their Instagram handle to log in to Threads and follow their existing contacts.

Threads: User Interface And Features

ANKARA, TURKIYE – JULY 04: The logo of Threads displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying the logo of Twitter in Ankara, Turkiye on July 04, 2023. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The app’s user interface appears to share similarities with Twitter, including features like reposting, liking, and allowing users to limit who can reply to their posts. However, Threads is not the first app from Meta to bear this name. In 2019, Meta launched an app called Threads to compete with Snapchat, a youth-focused messaging app.

Competition And Market Scenario

Meta’s Threads will join a growing field of platforms, including BlueSky and Mastodon, that are competing to replace Twitter. This comes after Twitter, under Musk’s leadership, made the site more difficult for its estimated 250 million users to access. Twitter began requiring users to log in to view the site and imposed a limit on the number of tweets unverified accounts could view per day.

Privacy Concerns

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

One factor that may give users pause before signing up for Meta’s Twitter replacement is privacy. Threads can collect data related to your health, financial information, contact information, browsing history, location, and purchases, among other things. For comparison, BlueSky may link contact information, user content, and identifiers. Twitter says it can track users via purchases, contact information, location, contacts, and browsing history.