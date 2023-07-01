Talib Kweli got into it with fans on social media, earlier this week, while discussing the recent takedown of Black Star’s No Fear of Time album. The album originally dropped on the podcast subscription service, Luminary, last May but has since disappeared from the platform.

The drama started when Kweli announced that the album is now available for purchase on Bandcamp for $9. He also added that it will be out on vinyl soon. “Why was it taken off Luminary???” one user asked. Kweli responded: “Because luminary don’t own it. We do.”

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Talib Kweli performs onstage during Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival 2016 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 16, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

From there, things got more heated. When one user criticized him for giving “a non answer,” he fired back. “Imagine thinking I owe you an explanation for how I release my album that you didn’t make,” he wrote. “I don’t. Our deal with luminary was for three months. We left it up there for a year. That means you got to hear it for free for 7 months. You’re welcome. Now if you wanna buy it you can.”

He added: “If you want to complain instead, you’re proving this album was never for you. I don’t work for you and I actually don’t care whether you hear it or not. I don’t make music for you, I make music for my own mental health. How you feel about that doesn’t matter.”

More fans continued to accuse him of being “drunk” while he labeled them “facist” and told them to “fuck off.” Many users were upset about renewing a Luminary subscription, just for the album they wanted to hear to be removed. “You paid to hear black star for 3 months because that’s what our deal was. You gonna tell me about MY deal? Don’t do that. That’s st*pid of you,” Kweli responded. Check out the post featuring Kweli’s comments above.

