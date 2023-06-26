Stephen Curry has changed the way the game of basketball will be played forever. The Golden State star has reimagined what three-point shooting looks like on the professional level. Curry’s influence on the game will be remembered for many years to come. Now, the Warriors star is getting his story told on the small screen. The documentary ‘Steph Curry: Underrated‘ will drop on Apple TV+ on July 21st. On Monday, the latest trailer for the documentary was released for fans to see.

Curry’s journey to the NBA wasn’t the road that many well-known superstars travel. He wasn’t a straight-out-of-high school project. He wasn’t coming to the league from one of the well-known blue bloods of college basketball. However, Curry carved his own path. Despite all those that doubted, Curry became a star. Also, proving that hard work and skill will stand out over whatever is written about you on paper. Check out the latest trailer for Curry’s doc. below.

Stephen Curry Hitting The Small Screen

Overall, the trailer looks to show that the documentary will follow Curry’s basketball career from the earliest stages. Curry’s family is deep in the roots of the game of basketball. Steph’s father, Dell, was a well-known star for the Charlotte Hornets. As well as being one of Steph’s greatest mentors. In the trailer, we see Curry’s iconic run with the Davidison Wildcats in March Madness. Undoubtedly one of the most iconic moments in college basketball history. Including a shot of LeBron James witnessing the unforgettable performance that Curry put on during that run.

The story of the history of the NBA can’t be told without a long chapter on Curry. However, not only did he revolutionize the game of basketball, but Curry also shared that he is more than basketball. Once in a while, a talent like Curry comes along. It’s best to enjoy what they bring to the table. However, with documentaries like ‘The Last Dance‘ being so successful, it seems there is a large audience craving more sports stories. Will you be tuning into the Stephen Curry documentary? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

