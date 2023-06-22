Nike is teaming up with Fortnite in an unlikely, digital partnership. Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, is a widely popular online video game known for its fast-paced action and competitive gameplay. Epic Games, the renowned game development company, has gained significant recognition in the gaming industry for creating engaging and innovative experiences across various platforms.

This collaboration is coming at a convenient time as Nike also revealed a partnership with EA Sports. The Nike Air Max 90 X EA Sports “Play Like Mad” is rumored to release at some point during 2023. These recent collaborations point to an uncertain time in Nike collaborations. Especially with Epic Games, we haven’t seen anything like this before. It’s certainly a space that Nike sees value in, but it will be interesting to see the future. Further, there will definitely be more partnerships like this. Brands will continue to blur the lines between physical and digital, which is incredibly exciting.

“Airphoria” Fortnite x Nike Experience

Image via Nike

Players of Fortnite may explore the “Airphoria” realm, which has design cues from the Air Max 1, Air Max 97, and Air Max TW vintage shoes as well as more recent Air Max sneakers like the Air Max Scorpion and Air Max Pulse. By using the island code 2118-5342-7190 or Fortnite Discover, players may find the location. Players of Fortnite may now purchase the costumes worn by the “Airphoria” characters, Airie and Maxxed Out Max, for their characters in addition to “Airphoria.” Also, Nike.com has released an “Airphoria”-inspired collection today.

According to Nate Nanzer, the Epic Games vice president of global partnerships, “Epic has talked a lot about building an open, interoperable metaverse and this is a really willing partner in Nike to connect. It’s the start of what will become many more interactions to come with Nike.” Gamers can access the “Airphoria” experience on Fortnite from now until June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Let us know what you think of this collab, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

