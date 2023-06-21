Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is expected to hear his name called second or third overall during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. The SEC Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-American will likely go to the Hornets, Blazers, or the team that trades up into one of those spots. However, his landing spot will ultimately be decided by whether teams prefer him or G-League standout Scoot Henderson. Furthermore, both picks are still reportedly up for grabs a little over 24 hours before the draft.

Miller, aside from his involvement in the shooting death of a woman in Tuscaloosa, had a fantastic one-and-done college year. As mentioned, he was showered with awards come season’s end. Additionally, he helped the Alabama Crimson Tide secure their first-ever one-seed in the NCAA tournament. However, the team was upset in the Sweet Sixteen by eventual runners-up San Diego State. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Read More: Victor Wembanyama threw a terrible first pitch at a New York Yankees game

Miller Names Paul George His GOAT

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”



Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀



(via: @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/mEqVz89PsM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2023

However, Miller is now making headlines for something a little more bizarre. During his pre-draft press availability on June 21, Miller was asked whether Jordan or LeBron was the GOAT. Furthermore, he was asked if he felt the GOAT debate was “overdone.” Miller’s answer was unique, to say the least. “No, because I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball,” Miller said. “My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him, so, it was never just LeBron.”

It may be the first time that George, an eight-time all-star, has ever been named the GOAT of basketball. Despite this, it’s clear that Miller took this question more personally, rather than an objective ranking of basketball’s best-ever players. Previously, Miller has said that he admires George because he “takes pride in the defensive side. I steal some of his moves and put my own twist to it.” What do you think about Miller’s take? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest NBA Draft news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]