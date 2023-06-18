Quincy Jones is a music legend. His career dates back to the 1950s, when he toured Europe with Lionel Hampton. However, Jones is best known for his work as a cinematic score composer, iconic music producer, and veteran pillar of the music industry. This cinematic work includes classics like The Italian Job, The Wiz, and The Color Purple. Furthermore, Jones has three of the components of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) crown. He won an Emmy for Roots in 1977, has 28 Grammys, and won a Tony for The Color Purple revival in 2016. While he has won a Humanitarian Award at the Oscars, he is 0-7 in main award nominations. His last Oscar nomination came in 1986 for The Color Purple, when he was nominated for three awards.

Jones has been a public figure for several decades now. Carson Daly went as far as to suggest that Jones become the Minister/Secretary of Culture under President Obama. The United States, along with Germany, are some of the only nations in the world that do not have a government-level office that focuses on culture. However, Jones made headlines on June 18 for much more serious, and worrying, reasons.

Jones Calls 911 After Food Reaction

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Quincy Jones attends the Dolemite Is My Name! LA AMPAS Hosted Tastemaker at San Vicente Bungalows on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to TMZ, Jones was briefly hospitalized after suffering an adverse reaction to food at his Los Angeles home. Jones called 911 after suffering a reaction and was accompanied to the hospital by paramedics for further testing. However, he was reportedly given the all-clear soon after arriving and was discharged on Saturday evening.

Furthermore, representatives for the 28-time Grammy winner told TMZ that the legendary producer never lost consciousness. Additionally, they said that Jones was in “great spirits” by the time he was discharged. Jones turned 90 this past March and his advanced age was part of the reason that additional care needed to be taken in this case. However, Jones is now at home and reportedly suffering no additional effects from the reaction. Follow all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

