A victim of convicted sexual predator R. Kelly has demanded for his medical information to be made public. The victim, Faith Rodgers, sued Kelly back in 2018, alleging that he failed to tell her that he had an STD before they engaged in nonconsensual sexual relations. She alleged that as a result, she contracted herpes from R. Kelly. She is now asking a judge for assistance in obtaining a list of all medical professionals Kelly used, and all hospitals or clinics that he was a patient of from January of 2017 to January of 2019.

Rodgers additionally demands that Kelly provide a list of all financial institutions that he has accounts with. She also wants R. Kelly to answer questions pertaining to their sexual relationship under oath. Following Kelly’s 2021 conviction, Rodgers claimed that she doesn’t want an apology from him. She instead stated that “The apology is his conviction.” Rodgers additionally noted “a whole lot of arrogance” she says she saw coming from Kelly and his defense during the trial.

Rodgers Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her Herpes

In April, the 56-year-old was moved from the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago to a medium-security facility in North Carolina. He now resides at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina, where he is set to serve the remainder of his sentence. He is charged with various sex crimes, including crimes involving children.

Earlier this month, court documents revealed that prosecutors are seeking property belonging to Kelly, held by UMG and Sony Music. According to the prosecutors, he owes his victims over $500,000, and has failed in making the appropriate payments. They claim that the money held by UMG and Sony music would help to pay off victim restitutions as well as criminal fines. A notice to Sony Music asks “Whether the Garnishee has in its possession, custody or control any property of the Debtor, including non-exempt, disposable earnings.” Kelly also filed for an appeal in his case in April, citing a “laundry list of reasons” he believes his conviction should be overturned. Kelly’s defense brought up issues they had with the jury, various pieces of evidence used in court, and more.

