Ice Spice is the latest superstar to grace the cover of Teen Vogue, and she did so in multiple eye-catching fits. First, there’s a simple striped pink dress that she posed in with a rose, which was more charming and casual. Then there’s her more elegant body-hugging black dress all the way to her fingertips, exposing her back with creative seamless design. Also, she wore a simple black top and a checkered shirt, a magenta dress with an open midriff, and a long cream gown that reminded many gutter-headed fans in the comments of a condom thanks to the open curved dress train. Overall, no matter the connotation, the Bronx native looked stunning for the mag, for which she also spoke to concerning her rapid rise to fame.

“I’m most proud of staying grounded so far,” Ice Spice told the publication. “Because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f***ing minds. The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from. Not coming from s**t and not having a lot growing up, to now- it’s the complete opposite… Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.

Ice Spice For Teen Vogue

“I don’t think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame,” she continued. “There’s no book on how to do it. I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers. A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that are way older than me or people that have been in this s**t way longer than me.” Of course, as the artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2023, Ice Spice is well beyond comparison when it comes to many artists out there. Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke on wanting to focus on being an artist despite all the extracurriculars that could come her way.

“I think it’s such a huge compliment,” the 23-year-old expressed. “It’s so flattering. I can just be talking with people and they’ll be like, ‘You should collab with that brand.’ And it’s, like, the most random s**t. I think it’s cool that so many people can see that versatility for me and my brand. I’m focused on making more music because I truly love being an artist. I love making songs that I’m super proud of. I love when I finish a song and I’m like, ‘Okay, we got one.’ Like, this s**t is fire.” Check out the full interview here and stay up to date on HNHH for more on Ice Spice.

