645AR Keeps High-Pitched Voice Intact For "Yoga"

You don't have to like 645AR. You don't have to understand him. But you're definitely going to take notice of him. The Bronx/Atlanta native is on a quick rise to the top, attracting folks with meme-like vocals that mimic those of Alvin & The Chipmunks. Standing at the forefront of a new squeak-rap movement, 645AR has been releasing new music with a loaded clip, dropping "In Love With A Stripper" last week and coming through today with "Yoga."

Releasing his new track via Columbia Records, 645AR flexes his guns and cash in the chorus, using his signature vocals to get the message across that he is up next.

Listen to his latest cut below and let us know if you're on board.

Quotable Lyrics:

So much stacks just like Soulja

We them n***as and they told you

We some shooters, poppin' like soldiers

I got racks, they stretch like yoga

Big ass Glock, it got a beam

Body drop, it's droppin' like lean

For that smoke, I am a fiend