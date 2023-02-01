Shannon Sharpe has said a lot about Tom Brady this season. In fact, Sharpe has gotten into some substantial arguments with his co-host Skip Bayless over Brady. Overall, it has led to some interesting moments on TV that have gone extremely viral online.

Subsequently, Brady has decided to retire from the game of football. After a year of playing subpar football, TB12 realized that it was time to hang them up. Now, he will get to go to Fox Sports where he will make an absurd salary over 10 years.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe Reacts

In the Twitter clip down below, Sharpe can be heard commenting on Brady’s retirement. Overall, Shannon is not surprised by this decision. As he explains, Brady was not great this year, and it was the right call to leave before things get worse.

“It’s tough to walk away from something you love, but I think this is the right thing to do,” Sharpe said.

Tom Brady announces retirement after 23 seasons, @ShannonSharpe reacts:



“It’s tough to walk away from something you love, but I think this is the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/DONxVVgigQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 1, 2023

Although Sharpe made some great points, there was no doubt that Bayless was going to disagree. Bayless felt as though Brady was probably going to come back. However, he was proven wrong. Now, Bayless seems to think this retirement decision is final.

“Last year, I didn’t get it and pushed back. But this feels permanent to me,” he said.

Tom Brady calls it a career after 23 seasons:



“Last year, I didn’t get it and pushed back. But this feels permanent to me.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/YAMkyPNfVJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady will now get to enjoy his time away from the game that he has dedicated decades to. It will be weird to have an NFL season without Brady, although it will open up the league for future stars.

Let us know what you think of Brady’s decision, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]