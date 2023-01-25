North West will be making her feature film debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, in the upcoming Paw Patrol sequel. According to a new report from TMZ, North’s younger brother, Saint, will also make a cameo in the movie.

Kim Kardashian will be reprising her role as Delores from the 2021 film.

Kardashian confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram Story with a statement: “A trio of new pups also join the ranks, voiced by Critics Choice Award winner ALAN KIM, TikTok star BRICE GONZALEZ of EnkyBoys and NORTH WEST, who joins her mom KIM KARDASHIAN returning as Delores from the first movie, along with a cameo by her brother, SAINT WEST. Additional cast members reprising their roles include MARSAI MARTIN (Liberty), RON PARDO (Mayor Humdinger) and CALLUM SHONIKER (Rocky). Additional new cast members include LUXTON HANDSPIKER, CHRISTIAN CORRAO and NYLAN PARTHIPAN.”

For Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a star-studded cast will be joining Kim and North. The cast features Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, and Serena Williams.

The original film earned over $150 million worldwide before becoming one of the most popular Paramount+ originals. It had a production budget of $26 million.

Kardashian has performed in several films over the years prior to Paw Patrol. She appeared in Disaster Movie, Deep in the Valley, and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, among others.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be hitting theaters on October 13.