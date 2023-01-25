Russell Westbrook has been through some hardships over the past few years. However, that has not stopped him from working with Jordan Brand. A few years ago, the point guard was given his very own signature shoe, and he hasn’t looked back. Overall, these shoes have a favorable view from fans.

Now that we are in the new year, some have been anticipating the release of Russ’ next shoe. Of course, these releases can drum up a ton of hype, and teasers subsequently follow. As it turns out, new images of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.6 have been unveiled.

New Russell Westbrook Signature

Russ has a very vibrant personality, and consequently, that has always been reflected in his shoes. As it pertains to the Jordan Why Not Zer0.6, that is especially true. In fact, the first colorway of this shoe is going to have some very colorful elements.

Firstly, it should be noted that there is a zipper on the front that extends all the way to the back heel. Secondly, there are some unique materials all across the upper. As far as this first colorway is concerned, we have red and some highlighter yellow. Overall, it makes for a very cool and interesting look.

Overall, this is a shoe that won’t necessarily appeal to everyone. However, there is no doubt that these are going to turn some heads out on the court. Russ is someone who has a flashy style on and off the court, and his fans are always looking to replicate that.

Release Details

If you are looking for new signature shoes and want in on these, you will have to wait for a release date.

