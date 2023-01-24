Conor McGregor is currently facing an assault allegation from a woman who partied with the UFC fighter back in July. According to TMZ, the woman was kicked in the midsection and even punched. Additionally, McGregor threatened to drown her.

At the time of the alleged assault, he and a whole party of people were having a celebration on his yacht. This all took place in Ibiza as McGregor was celebrating his birthday. The woman, who remains nameless, says that McGregor made her fear for her life.

Conor McGregor Speaks

The allegation was made to Irish police, who are currently in the midst of investigating this. At the moment, McGregor has yet to be arrested, however, he has issued a statement through his publicist Karen Kessler. “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” the statement read.

Conor McGregor is someone who has been accused of assault on multiple occasions. Each time this has happened, McGregor has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. However, there have been times when his actions were caught on camera. One such instance was when he struck an old man in a bar.

Conor McGregor attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

Overall, this is a very bad look for McGregor who is trying to get back into the Octagon. However, he and his accuser will have to wait for the Irish police to conduct their investigation. From there, they can make their next steps. Considering the fact that this incident happened a few months ago, it could be a while before evidence is acquired.

At this time, this remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

