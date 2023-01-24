Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Officially Revealed
This new Air Jordan 2 Low will turn some heads.
Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 2 Low and its older brother have been getting a ton of new offerings. Overall, this is a shoe that was largely forgotten about. Now, however, Jumpman is bringing it back, which has led to some great choices for all of the consumers out there.
The Jordan 2 was a shoe that had a hard time gaining traction. This is mostly because the sneaker was sandwiched between the Jordan 1 and the Jordan 3. Regardless, fans are liking these right now, so it only makes sense for Jordan Brand to provide some new offerings.
Air Jordan 2 Low Returns
In the images down below, you can find a new Air Jordan 2 Low. This offering has been dubbed “Cherrywood” and was teased on Instagram recently. Once again, Jordan Brand is picking some fantastic colors for this silhouette. All-in-all, these seem like they could be an instant hit.
Firstly, the shoe consists of a white leather upper that extends into the midsole. Secondly, on the sides, we get a piece of grey suede. From there, the outlines and back heel are a shade of burgundy. Overall, this makes for a clean colorway that is easy to love.
With the Air Jordan 2 Low seeing such a resurgence, it is a safe bet that even more colorways are on the horizon. Jumpman typically likes to go all-in on certain models, and now, the Jordan 2 Low appears to be that silhouette. Only time will tell what they decide to create next.
Release Details
For now, this shoe does not have a release date. However, it is expected to drop in the Summer of this year for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.
