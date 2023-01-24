Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 2 Low and its older brother have been getting a ton of new offerings. Overall, this is a shoe that was largely forgotten about. Now, however, Jumpman is bringing it back, which has led to some great choices for all of the consumers out there.

The Jordan 2 was a shoe that had a hard time gaining traction. This is mostly because the sneaker was sandwiched between the Jordan 1 and the Jordan 3. Regardless, fans are liking these right now, so it only makes sense for Jordan Brand to provide some new offerings.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Low Returns

In the images down below, you can find a new Air Jordan 2 Low. This offering has been dubbed “Cherrywood” and was teased on Instagram recently. Once again, Jordan Brand is picking some fantastic colors for this silhouette. All-in-all, these seem like they could be an instant hit.

Firstly, the shoe consists of a white leather upper that extends into the midsole. Secondly, on the sides, we get a piece of grey suede. From there, the outlines and back heel are a shade of burgundy. Overall, this makes for a clean colorway that is easy to love.

Cherrywood – Image via Nike

With the Air Jordan 2 Low seeing such a resurgence, it is a safe bet that even more colorways are on the horizon. Jumpman typically likes to go all-in on certain models, and now, the Jordan 2 Low appears to be that silhouette. Only time will tell what they decide to create next.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date. However, it is expected to drop in the Summer of this year for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]