With the Air Jordan 2 seeing some newfound success, it only makes sense that the Air Jordan 2 Low would get similar treatment. We have already seen some new colorways for this model, and they have been fantastic. Overall, Jordan Brand is aware of this, and they are continuing to make them.

Following a successful 2022, it appears as though 2023 is going to have some great Jordan 2 Low offerings. However, some of these are going to be women’s exclusives. This is great news for the ladies out there who have been clamoring for some offerings of their own.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Next Air Jordan 2 Low

According to the accounts @zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an, the next AJ2 Low is being dubbed “UNC to Chicago.” For those who may not know, this is an aesthetic that we already got to see on the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Now, it is being implanted on the Jordan 2 Low.

Firstly, this offering comes complete with a white leather upper. If we had to make an estimate, we would say 95 percent of the shoe is white. Secondly, we have some red on the sides, while light blue makes its way to the back heel and the outsole.

Overall, this is shaping up to be a great offering. You can never go wrong when you mix two eras of Michael Jordan’s career together. However, some may be disappointed with the sizing for these. Either way, the Jordan 2 Low continues to impress.

Release Rumors

For now, it appears as this shoe is set to drop on March 8th of this year. However, it is important to point out that this release date has not been confirmed and is simply a rumor. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]