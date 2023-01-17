CEO Trayle and Baby Drill locked in for a brand new banger.

Trayle and Baby Drill joined forces this week for their new collaboration, “Brody Trippin.” The two rappers connect over warped, icy production with a pulsating bass that feels intended to rattle club speakers. The chemistry between the two rappers is undeniably infectious as they trade bars and complement each other’s delivery with contrasting styles.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 15:CEO Trayle performs during Gunna Presents New Album “DS4EVER” Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

CEO Trayle undoubtedly kept his foot on the gas throughout the past 12 months. In 2022, he dished out four projects: The Collection, Stay Dangerous, Happy Halloween C4, and most recently, HH5. His latest body of work includes appearances from Fast Money Ant and C4.

As for Baby Drill, he’s currently shaping up to have a hell of a year following his rise in 2022. In October, the rapper unveiled his latest body of work, Drill Season (Extended). The 18-song project included appearances from artists like Latto and G Herbo. He gained even more momentum when he linked up with Young Nudy on “Duntsane.” However, he closed out the year with high praise from Drake, who co-signed Drill’s music during a Stake stream.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Baby Drill for meditation,” Drake said during the stream.

Hopefully, we’ll see Trayle and Baby Drill link up again later this year.

Peep “Brody Trippin” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. We’ll keep you posted on any more releases from the two artists.

Quotable Lyrics

Your momma say don’t hang with us, we criminals

N***as don’t talk that sh*t on IG, post subliminals

I charge him the maximum but I go pay the minimum

You know them demons been in here,

Snatch anything, you’ll die right here