One of the best 90s Jordans is the Air Jordan 7. This is a model that dropped in 1992 and thanks to the Olympics, it became iconic. Last year, the Jordan 7 celebrated its 30th anniversary, which ultimately led to a plethora of new offerings on the market.

Just like the Jordan 5 and 6 before it, the Jordan 7 is set to continue its momentum. 2023 promises to be a big year for the shoe, with plenty of great colorways being teased. Overall, this is great news, and it seems like we just got intel on another amazing offering.

Image via Offspring

Air Jordan 7 Returns

In the images below, provided by the shop Offspring, we can see this Air Jordan 7 which has been dubbed “White Infrared.” As you can immediately tell, this is a new take on the Air Jordan 6 offering of the exact same name. These elements work together incredibly well here, and we’re sure fans will love it.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a white leather upper. From there, we have some black highlights featured around the tongue and the cuff. Additionally, infrared treatments are placed on the midsole, as well as the Jumpman logo on the side. This creates a shoe that does a solid job of paying homage to a classic colorway Jordan 6 model.

White Infrared – Image via Offspring

If you love the Air Jordan 7, then these are going to be for you. Overall, you simply cannot go wrong with these. Subsequently, we should see more Jordan 7 colorways soon.

Release Details

As it stands, this shoe is slated to drop on June 30th of this year for a price of $200 USD. However, this release date has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Offspring

Air Jordan 7 – Image via Offspring

