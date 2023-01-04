Adele Reveals Struggles With Sciatica Condition During Las Vegas Show
The singer waddled across the stage as she addressed her nerve pain.
Her Las Vegas residency is a huge hit, and Adele has shined from one performance to the next. The string of performances initially suffered a delay due to unforeseen circumstances, and it was something that a tearful Adele addressed in a social media post. With that all behind her, the singer may have recently hinted why she had previously pushed back her residency. She spoke about a health condition that causes extreme pain.
The Daily Star shared a blurry snippet of one of Adele’s recent shows where she discussed struggling with a condition that affects her sciatica. She slowly moved from one side of the stage to the other. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” she told the crowd.
Read More: Adele Suffers Back Injury After Being Pranked By Her Son
Sciatica pain can last days to weeks as the nerve which runs from the lower back downward may be compressed. People have felt numbing or sharp pains that could be felt in one’s back, legs, or feet.
In 2021, Adele revealed that she hurt her back after sneezing. The event caused her to suffer a slipped disc.
“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really,” she said at the time. “It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”
Read More: Adele Sings Happy Birthday To Rich Paul During Las Vegas Show
Meanwhile, it seems Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s romance has been heating up. The couple has faced several allegations of being on the brink of a breakup, but they’ve persevered through the rumors. There has also been gossip about these two potentially being engaged, and when asked, Adele didn’t bring much clarity.
“Well, I’m not married,” she said.
[via]